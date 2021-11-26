Veracity Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,030 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $225.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $132.16 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.