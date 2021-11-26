Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of VRCA opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

