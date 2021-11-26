Verso (VSO) One Day Volume Hits $245,981.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $245,981.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00098281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.71 or 0.07485991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,333.31 or 1.00041131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.