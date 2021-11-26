Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 2121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $610.44 million and a PE ratio of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

