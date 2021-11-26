VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.65

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.65 and traded as high as $69.85. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 253 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSA. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

