VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.65

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.65 and traded as high as $69.85. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 253 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
