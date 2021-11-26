Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,976. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

