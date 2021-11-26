Vicus Capital Buys 4,311 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:USHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,792 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.