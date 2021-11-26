Vicus Capital Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 85,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. 91,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

