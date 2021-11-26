Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of VINP stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,508,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

