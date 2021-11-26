Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several brokerages have commented on VEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vine Energy by 110.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vine Energy by 268.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Vine Energy stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

