Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VIOT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.
VIOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.