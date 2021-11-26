Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VIOT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

VIOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

