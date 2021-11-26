Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $32.02

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.02, but opened at $35.43. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 18,167 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $73,400.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,980.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,533 shares of company stock worth $3,266,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

