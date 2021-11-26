Virtu Financial LLC Has $68,000 Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BLU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $455.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -0.05.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

