Virtu Financial LLC Invests $77,000 in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in cbdMD by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in cbdMD by 6,360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in cbdMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get cbdMD alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $1.57 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.53.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YCBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD).

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.