Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,241 China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of China Online Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COE stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $89.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

China Online Education Group Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

