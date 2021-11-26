Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Shares of Grom Social Enterprises stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Grom Social Enterprises Profile
