Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Grom Social Enterprises Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

