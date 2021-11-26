Vistra Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 21,614 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 8,005 call options.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,317. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

