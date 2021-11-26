Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,109 shares of company stock worth $2,739,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

