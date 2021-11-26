Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.
Shares of VG stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.
In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,109 shares of company stock worth $2,739,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
