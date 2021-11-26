Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

VOR opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

