Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

