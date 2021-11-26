W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 176,712 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AR stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 4.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AR shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

