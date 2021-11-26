Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €176.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($190.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.82 ($185.02).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €158.65 ($180.28) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €157.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.91. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €93.82 ($106.61) and a 1 year high of €171.40 ($194.77).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

