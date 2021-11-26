Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.15.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

