Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.
DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.15.
Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
