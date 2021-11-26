Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$228,046.50 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Jason Jon Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.44, for a total value of C$228,046.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,193,563.19.

Shares of WCN opened at C$174.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$165.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$157.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.44 billion and a PE ratio of 61.85. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$175.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

