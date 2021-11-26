Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $406,596.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $406,596.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00072979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00096770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.84 or 0.07394097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,185.71 or 1.00192709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

