WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 123.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,117,750. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

