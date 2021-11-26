WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. The firm has a market cap of $931.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

