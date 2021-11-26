WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Aegis raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,964. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

