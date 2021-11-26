WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 60,750 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,750 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $310.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

