WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Intel by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 390.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 349,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224,784. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.