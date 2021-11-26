Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

WBS stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after purchasing an additional 993,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after acquiring an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

