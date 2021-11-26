WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

WeCommerce stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. WeCommerce has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Get WeCommerce alerts:

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.