WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
WeCommerce stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. WeCommerce has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.
About WeCommerce
