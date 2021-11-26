Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,856.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 58,835 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $189.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

