Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,220 Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.38% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

GYLD opened at $14.65 on Friday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

