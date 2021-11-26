Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $9,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,050,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NYSE:AX opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.59. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.