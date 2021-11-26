Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,821 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.22% of Eastman Chemical worth $30,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $113.04 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

