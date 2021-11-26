Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,553 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $54,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 171,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.