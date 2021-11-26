Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 65,032 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,032 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.49% of Sealed Air worth $40,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.7% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 72,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 109.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

