Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Continental Resources (CLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) recently:

11/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

11/4/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

11/4/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

10/14/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

10/13/2021 – Continental Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/28/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

CLR stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4,478.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Continental Resources by 23.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

