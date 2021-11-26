Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for thyssenkrupp (TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA: TKA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €18.00 ($20.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/22/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/22/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €8.80 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/22/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/16/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/16/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €8.80 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/15/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €14.25 ($16.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/8/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/26/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €14.25 ($16.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/11/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €14.25 ($16.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/8/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €8.80 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/29/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.80 ($11.14) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TKA traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting €10.67 ($12.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,150 shares. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($30.69). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.08.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.