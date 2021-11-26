Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI):

11/24/2021 – SoFi Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

11/17/2021 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.50 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

11/15/2021 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – SoFi Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

10/11/2021 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,563,709 shares of company stock worth $393,732,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,173,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

