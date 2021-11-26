Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 5,560 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

