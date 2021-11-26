Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

VIOO opened at $216.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average is $205.99.

