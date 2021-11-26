Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $19.74 Million Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

