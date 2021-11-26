Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 34,165 Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,165 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $21,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEQ stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

