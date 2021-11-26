WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 26,710 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 284.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 71,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

