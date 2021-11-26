WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $42.79. 7,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

