WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,252,000 after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter.

SPHB stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,200. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53.

