WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 1,077 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 163.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $11.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $809.34. 4,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,749. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $800.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $803.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,917 shares of company stock worth $16,891,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

