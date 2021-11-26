Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.20

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 15587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

